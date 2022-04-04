Skip navigation
U23s Report: Dominant Leeds end Palace’s unbeaten away run

Match reports
4
Summerville 3' 56' 88'
McKinstry 68'
0

On a cold Monday night at Elland Road, Crystal Palace Under-23's remarkable six-game unbeaten run away from home came to an end against a resilient Leeds United side.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, with Killian Phillips coming in for Malachi Boateng

  • Crysencio Summerville put Leeds in front after 3 minutes

  • Phillips had Palace’s first attempt on goal moments later, but it was saved

  • Play was intermittently broken up throughout the half by a number of fouls from both teams

  • Half-time: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace

  • Summerville scored his and Leeds’ second 10 minutes after the restart

  • Phillips and second-half substitute Sean Robertson came close to pulling one back for Palace on the hour mark

  • Stuart McKinstry added a third for Leeds on the 68th minute

  • Just before full-time, Summerville completed his hat-trick

  • Full-time: Leeds United 4-0 Crystal Palace

Over two weeks on from the 1-1 draw with north London rivals Arsenal, the Eagles travelled to West Yorkshire to take on Leeds United.

Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, handing Killian Phillips his first start of the season in place of Malachi Boateng.

Spurred on by the thousands of home fans in attendance at Elland Road, Leeds got off to the perfect start. Winger Crysencio Summerville checked back inside from the left hand side and curled in a stunning effort from the edge of the box.

Though Palace were on the back foot early on, they were determined to find an immediate response. Phillips came close after great link up play between recent first-team debutant Tayo Adaramola and David Omilabu down the left, though his shot was saved by Dani Van den Huevel in the Leeds goal.

This chance would prove to be Palace’s best of the half, as both sides effectively nullified one and other by committing a number of fouls in the middle third of the pitch.

Towards the end of the half, Leeds’ leading goalscorer Sam Greenwood had two chances to double the lead for the hosts. Dan Quick did well to block one of his attempts, whilst his other attempt was hit over the bar.

Leeds came racing out the blocks in the second-half and managed to add a second 10 minutes into the half through Summerville. The Dutch Under-21 international curled home an effort from a narrow angle inside the box.

As Leeds netted the second, Palace responded by making two changes: bringing on Scott Banks and Sean Robertson, with the latter almost making an instant impact. Robertson found himself on the end of a Palace breakaway and managed to get a shot away inside the box, though it was deflected out for a corner.

The resulting corner on the hour mark almost saw Phillips pull a goal back for the Eagles, after David Boateng floated the ball back across the box, though his flicked header was parried away by Van den Huevel.

It looked as though Palace were finding a route back into the game after that succession of chances, however Stuart McKinstry put Leeds three goals clear after an incisive breakaway in the 68th minute.

Robertson came close to adding a consolation for Palace in the 76th minute as he was slipped through on goal by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, though his curling effort was parried away by Van den Huevel.

The West Yorkshire outfit added one more just before the 90th minute, as Summerville completed his hat-trick following a run in behind.

After four minutes of time added on, the referee brought an end to proceedings. The result means the Eagles’ five-month, six-game, unbeaten away run comes to an end. They now sit in sixth place in the Premier League 2 Division 1, behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Leeds United: Van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, Mullen, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins (Dean, 75), Kenneh, Summerville, Greenwood (Joseph, 61), McKinstry, Gelhardt (Gray, 38).

Subs not used: Christy, McGurk.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, D. Boateng, Adaramola, Wells-Morrison, Quick, Watson, Omilabu (Robertson, 58), Phillips, Gordon, Kirby (Banks, 58), Rak-Sakyi.

Subs not used : Steele, Sanneh, Hannam.

