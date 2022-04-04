U23s Report: Dominant Leeds end Palace’s unbeaten away run

Summary
Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, with Killian Phillips coming in for Malachi Boateng
Crysencio Summerville put Leeds in front after 3 minutes
Phillips had Palace’s first attempt on goal moments later, but it was saved
Play was intermittently broken up throughout the half by a number of fouls from both teams
Half-time: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Summerville scored his and Leeds’ second 10 minutes after the restart
Phillips and second-half substitute Sean Robertson came close to pulling one back for Palace on the hour mark
Stuart McKinstry added a third for Leeds on the 68th minute
Just before full-time, Summerville completed his hat-trick
Full-time: Leeds United 4-0 Crystal Palace
Over two weeks on from the 1-1 draw with north London rivals Arsenal, the Eagles travelled to West Yorkshire to take on Leeds United.
Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, handing Killian Phillips his first start of the season in place of Malachi Boateng.