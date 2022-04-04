U23s Report: Dominant Leeds end Palace’s unbeaten away run

Spurred on by the thousands of home fans in attendance at Elland Road, Leeds got off to the perfect start. Winger Crysencio Summerville checked back inside from the left hand side and curled in a stunning effort from the edge of the box.

Though Palace were on the back foot early on, they were determined to find an immediate response. Phillips came close after great link up play between recent first-team debutant Tayo Adaramola and David Omilabu down the left, though his shot was saved by Dani Van den Huevel in the Leeds goal.

This chance would prove to be Palace’s best of the half, as both sides effectively nullified one and other by committing a number of fouls in the middle third of the pitch.

Towards the end of the half, Leeds’ leading goalscorer Sam Greenwood had two chances to double the lead for the hosts. Dan Quick did well to block one of his attempts, whilst his other attempt was hit over the bar.

Leeds came racing out the blocks in the second-half and managed to add a second 10 minutes into the half through Summerville. The Dutch Under-21 international curled home an effort from a narrow angle inside the box.