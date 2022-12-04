Our Junior Gold Memberships provide young fans with a voucher to redeem a 22/23 shirt of their choice, exclusive ticket access so they can accompany you to Selhurst, a fun welcome pack, invites to Member-only events – with our Junior Member Christmas parties now on sale – and more.
Already snapped up a shirt and not interested in priority ticket access? We also sell Junior Memberships for fans who only require ticket access, which also include a welcome pack, discounts and Member-only events for just £20.