JUNIOR GOLD MEMBERSHIP - £55

For younger Palace supporters, Junior Gold Membership makes the perfect present!

For only £10 more than the price of a junior shirt, Junior Gold Members receive a voucher to redeem a 22/23 shirt of their choice and also an amazing gift pack tailored to their age, plus a whole host of exclusive benefits.

You will also enjoy early ticket access to all home Premier League matches - and you can watch even more from inside the club with a Palace TV+ subscription.

ADULT MEMBERSHIP - £25

You can also play your part in the Premier League’s best atmosphere by securing an Adult Membership, and getting access to tickets once the Gold Membership window has elapsed. Access Premier League tickets for every home match, and add 100 Loyalty Points to your tally to help improve your chances of accessing tickets to see Palace play away.

JUNIOR MEMBERSHIP - £20

Junior Memberships offer exceptional value for money, with a special gift pack full of Palace presents, ticket access, invites to Member events and a 10% Club Shop discount!

Becoming a Junior Member provides a fantastic package to unwrap for any young Palace supporters, as well as exclusive offers on experiences across the club. Junior Members also get access to Premier League tickets.

INTERNATIONAL MEMBERSHIP - £45

Keep supporting Palace from wherever you are in the world with an International Membership, allowing you to reserve tickets to one match before they go on sale – perfect for planning that long-awaited trip to Selhurst.

Plus, feel closer to the action each home matchday with access to the digital programme and full 90-minute replays with your Palace TV+ subscription and several live broadcasts of pre-season and Academy matches.

PALACE TV+ - FROM £19.99

If you just want to follow the club but do not require ticket access, a PalaceTV+ subscription could be just for you. Enjoy all the pre-season games with a pre-season bundle for £19.99 (with all matches to be confirmed soon), or upgrade to an annual subscription for £29.99 (price increases to £32.99 on July 8), which includes the pre-season schedule, several Academy live broadcasts throughout the season, exclusive content and more.

We can’t wait to see you back at Selhurst Park for the 2022/23 season – for more information on Memberships or to sign up today, click HERE.