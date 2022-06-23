Last season saw a thrilling start to the Patrick Vieira era, and the club welcomed fans back to Selhurst Park with famous victories over Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United. There were also huge wins on the road, beating Manchester City at the Etihad and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.
It’s time to start looking ahead to the new Premier League season, with fans already counting down the days until Palace are back in action – make sure you’re with us for every twist and turn with a Palace Membership for the 2022/23 campaign.
With Season Ticket renewals at record levels, demand for match tickets is set to be at an all-time high for the upcoming campaign. We host Arsenal on the opening night of the Premier League season, so make sure you get in on the action early this season with our 2022/23 Memberships that enable ticket access.
GOLD MEMBERSHIP - £60
A Gold Membership is the ultimate way to become a part of the Palace family, offering the very best benefits.
As always, match tickets are due to be in high demand, so make sure you’re first in line to secure the best available seats at Selhurst Park for every Premier League game - as Gold Members enjoy 72-hour exclusive access to home tickets. Gold Members also get access to away match tickets ballot, so you can follow Palace home and away during the 22/23 campaign.
Plus, take advantage of a range of other amazing benefits, including exclusive club discounts, brilliant competitions, a Palace TV+ subscription for the season, and so much more!
JUNIOR GOLD MEMBERSHIP - £55
For younger Palace supporters, Junior Gold Membership makes the perfect present!
For only £10 more than the price of a junior shirt, Junior Gold Members receive a voucher to redeem a 22/23 shirt of their choice and also an amazing gift pack tailored to their age, plus a whole host of exclusive benefits.
You will also enjoy early ticket access to all home Premier League matches - and you can watch even more from inside the club with a Palace TV+ subscription.
ADULT MEMBERSHIP - £25
You can also play your part in the Premier League’s best atmosphere by securing an Adult Membership, and getting access to tickets once the Gold Membership window has elapsed. Access Premier League tickets for every home match, and add 100 Loyalty Points to your tally to help improve your chances of accessing tickets to see Palace play away.
JUNIOR MEMBERSHIP - £20
Junior Memberships offer exceptional value for money, with a special gift pack full of Palace presents, ticket access, invites to Member events and a 10% Club Shop discount!
Becoming a Junior Member provides a fantastic package to unwrap for any young Palace supporters, as well as exclusive offers on experiences across the club. Junior Members also get access to Premier League tickets.
INTERNATIONAL MEMBERSHIP - £45
Keep supporting Palace from wherever you are in the world with an International Membership, allowing you to reserve tickets to one match before they go on sale – perfect for planning that long-awaited trip to Selhurst.
Plus, feel closer to the action each home matchday with access to the digital programme and full 90-minute replays with your Palace TV+ subscription and several live broadcasts of pre-season and Academy matches.
PALACE TV+ - FROM £19.99
If you just want to follow the club but do not require ticket access, a PalaceTV+ subscription could be just for you. Enjoy all the pre-season games with a pre-season bundle for £19.99 (with all matches to be confirmed soon), or upgrade to an annual subscription for £29.99 (price increases to £32.99 on July 8), which includes the pre-season schedule, several Academy live broadcasts throughout the season, exclusive content and more.
We can’t wait to see you back at Selhurst Park for the 2022/23 season – for more information on Memberships or to sign up today, click HERE.