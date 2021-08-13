To be in with a shot, all you have to do is correctly guess the score of the Premier League fixture before the game kicks-off – easy, right?

Get your predictions in through the Member Hub pre-match!

Put your predictions to the test by playing against friends and family, keep track of your results and let us know how you get on across social media!

It’s not too late to join as a Member to be in with a chance of winning. Our Memberships not only come with amazing competitions but you can also enjoy exclusive ticket access, a welcome pack and much more!