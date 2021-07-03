Explore Memberships
Programmes are and always have been a central part of fans’ matchday experiences, and while supporters may have gone a while without grabbing a hardback copy from their usual Selhurst vendor, certain 21/22 Members will receive pre-match digital copies direct throughout the season.
All Gold, Junior Eagles Gold and International Members can feel even closer to the club whether heading down on matchdays or not as our full programme lands in their inbox before every home league game.
That means supporters can read each feature from the 76 pages with no fuss, and keep the programme as part of their routine to enjoy insight from the manager, Chairman, players, staff and more.
Last season, first-team stars such as Christian Benteke, Tyrick Mitchell and Eberechi Eze all spoke with the programme in lengthy interviews, and club legends Steve Coppell and Yohan Cabaye also sat down for exclusive chats in special editions.
All of this and more is guaranteed for 21/22, and the best way to enjoy it in one easy go is with a Membership.
But it’s not just programmes you’ll receive access to, with live broadcasts, ticket access, exclusive discounts, welcome packs and more also included in your Membership – bringing you closer to the club than ever before.
Ensure you make the most of our range of great Member benefits throughout 21/22 and explore our packages here!