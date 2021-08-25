So, while supporters can buy a youth shirt for £45, alternatively they can grab the shirt and a huge range of benefits for less than half the price of a pair of (football) socks.

This is a fool proof decision for any supporter looking to grab a shirt for a young fans’ birthday or to kit them out in colours early on.

It means you’re purchasing every benefit that comes with being a Junior Eagles Gold Member for just £5 – that’s a gift pack, at least 18 digital programmes, selected live match broadcasts throughout the season, access to events and competitions, discounts and more. For a fiver.