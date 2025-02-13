Do you know your Esses from your Ezes, your Johnsons from your Johnstones, and your Brights from your Wrights? Nobody has football trivia in their locker like Crystal Palace fans – and now, it’s time to prove it!

The first Crystal Palace Quiz Night will take place at Selhurst Park the evening of Thursday, 6th March, with doors open from 18:30 GMT – with tickets now on sale here to Season Ticket+ holders and Gold Members.

Tickets must be booked in groups (two, three, four, five, or six people – please note your guests must also be Season Ticket+ holders or Gold Members) – and are priced at £20 per person.