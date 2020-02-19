The best way for fans to ensure they secure their seat is by purchasing one of Palace’s several Membership packages – don’t forget, a Gold Membership gives fans access to the away ticket ballot to use for one game this season, with trips to the Amex, Vitality, Anfield, King Power, Molineux and Villa Park to come for Roy Hodgson’s side.

It’s the perfect time to make the most of the discounted Membership prices, with up to 50% off of the original price at the beginning of the campaign.

Not only do Memberships give you the very best ticket access but you can also take advantage of whole host of other benefits. Our Gold Members enjoy a digital matchday programme, 24 hours before each home league game, whilst on top of that our Junior Gold Members can look forward to a junior home or away shirt of their choice!

Click here now to check out all the Membership packages and the host of perks that come with them.