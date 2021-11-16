The young Palace fans came down to Beckenham for a football session run by Palace for Life Foundation coaches as part of a fun-filled event included in their Junior Membership packages.

But the excitement wasn’t kept to just the pitches, with the young Palace fans surprised with a visit to the Training Ground to watch their idols in action, looking on as the Palace first-team were put through their paces by Patrick Vieira. It was a chance to watch Premier League players behind the scenes that few supporters get.