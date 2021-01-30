Fancy winning a matchworn shirt? Want to get your hands on some merchandise? You’ll have the chance of winning all this, as well as enjoying a host of exclusive benefits, with a Palace Membership.

Each Membership offers a range of benefits to ensure that, while we wait to welcome you back to Selhurst Park to see the boys in action, you remain a crucial part of the Palace family.

There are several to choose from, including Gold, International, Junior Gold and Junior – you can get them all for 30% off by clicking here.

Membership WAS NOW Gold £55 £38.50 ST Gold £50 £35 International £40 £28 Junior Gold £50 £35 ST Junior Gold £50 £35 Junior £15 £10.50 ST Junior £15 £10.50

Each Membership comes with its own gift pack, as well as exclusive benefits in several categories.

Match Pass

While matches remain behind closed doors, get as close to the action as possible. Depending on your Membership, benefits include live broadcasts of selected Academy fixtures, the digital matchday programme for every game, live audio commentary with Palace Audio and much more.

Palace Rewards

Regularly throughout the season we’ve held a range of incredible competitions and events, as well as offering Members a brilliant selection of gifts. Match worn shirts from Vicente Guaita, Eberechi Eze and Gary Cahill have already been won amongst many more players, as well as shirts signed by new arrivals including Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Plus, all Members receive a welcome gift and Junior Gold Members receive a free Palace shirt when they join, along with much more – all for only £35!

Palace Discounts

As well as exclusive discounts in the Club Shop and for Premium Matchdays, you can use your Palace Membership to secure discounts at a range of south London businesses.

To learn more about the different memberships ON SALE, click here now.

