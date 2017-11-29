Palace fans of all ages can entertain family, friends and clients this Christmas and join a whole host of ex-players for a fundraising dinner hosted by Palace fan Barry Williams, who will take guests on a journey back over many decades of supporting the club.

This event, kindly sponsored by Top Flight Scaffolding, is a must for Eagles supporters and a great opportunity to enjoy an evening of Q&As, comedy, magic and fine dining. All the proceeds from the evening’s fundraising will be donated to a fund managed by the PFA which supports Kenny Sansom, so that the club and the PFA can continue to assist his professional and social support network.

Included in the ticket price will be a sumptuous three-course meal and all the evening’s entertainment, with special VIP options available including a special reception with the legends in attendance and an inclusive drinks package.

Confirmed Former Players Attending:-

Phil Barber

Neil Shipperley

Mark Bright

Richard Shaw

Andy Gray

Barry Silkman

Dave Swindlehurst

Jim Cannon

Kenny Sansom

Ian Evans

Neil Smilie

Eric Young

Paddy McCarthy

Tickets are available from just £100+VAT per person, and for more information please download the event brochure.

Enquire and reserve spaces online or call 0208 768 6010/6011.