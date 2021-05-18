The Eagles, urged on by returning supporters at Selhurst Park, got off to a flying start after taking the lead five minutes in through Rob Street.

The momentum of scoring early coupled with the fans in buoyant mood helped the Eagles double their lead through Jay Rich-Baghuelou’s well placed shot on the edge of the box 10 minutes before half-time.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the Eagles however, Wolves scored immediately after half-time and kept the pressure on to draw level late on in the second-half.

With the scores being level, the game headed into extra-time, when second-half substitute David Omilabu got his name on the scoresheet.

The Academy prospect scored what proved to be the decisive goal as his cool finish put the Eagles 3-2 up just before the second-half of extra-time.

The young striker, who has scored 20 goals at Premier League Under-18 level this season, was in good spirits and looked forward to the prospect of facing Sunderland in the play-off final in front of the Palace faithful at Selhurst Park.

David Omilabu's message to the fans coming to the #PL2 Play-off final: "Be loud, be proud, be Palace" ❤️💙



The match-winner reacts to tonight's thrilling win 🗣#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSlISB pic.twitter.com/E2n2DKwRnI — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 17, 2021

Likewise, manager Shaun Derry was in a jubilant mood as the final whistle blew and further highlighted the significance of the fans in his passionate post-match interview.



A passionate post-match interview from Palace U23s boss Shaun Derry 👊#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSlISB pic.twitter.com/zVY5Cdkynz — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 17, 2021

Victory in the play-off final will seal promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 - the highest level of development football for teams with a Category 1 Academy.

The final clash against Sunderland will be at Selhurst Park and we will be delighted to welcome more fans to the ground - keep an eye on our social media platforms for more information!

