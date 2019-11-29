Ayew - one of three Ghanaians on the preliminary shortlist for the men and women's awards - has enjoyed a year which saw him score three goals from four games at the Africa Cup of Nations and six goals in 2019 for Crystal Palace.

The forward is in contention for the award last won by Liverpool and Egypt's Mohamed Salah. The last Ghanaian to win it was Abedi Pele - Ayew's father. His brother, Andre, has finished in third place on two occasions: 2011 and 2015.

Notable former figures are numerous and include George Weah, Roger Milla, Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba and former Palace man, Emmanuel Adebayor.

Speaking with Premier League Productions, Jordan revealed his pride in receiving the nomination for the prestigious award, saying: "I’m really, really honoured. I’m proud. It shows the hard work has paid off because last year, last season, wasn’t a good year at all.

"I had a good AFCON, continued with Crystal Palace and things are going positively. Hopefully it stays that way. I’m happy for myself, for my family and I’m happy for the people who always believed in me. It’s just the shortlist but it’s a sign I’m improving. I need to keep on working hard to keep on moving forward."

