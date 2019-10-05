Late in the game, the Ghanaian striker found the back of the net only for the refereeing team to discount it for offside. After a lengthy wait, however, VAR adjudged Ayew and his teammates to have in fact been onside and so the goal stood.

Speaking post-match, Ayew reflected on the decision, saying that he felt he was onside and was told by the linesman that it was Martin Kelly they felt was not.

"Sometimes you need a bit of luck and I think today we deserved three points," Ayew said. "It was a tight game but we’re lucky and we’ll take it.

"Luckily, it was a goal and we’ll take it. Usually when you wait that long it means no goal so it’s positive!

"I’m buzzing. I’m enjoying myself. The most important thing is the team and the team have made things easy for me to settle in. Things are going well for all of us so it’s positive."

Turning his attention to the rest of the match, Ayew again expressed his relief at Palace taking three points, saying: "They’re a difficult team to play against but the most important thing is to keep going, we never give up.

"Keep on fighting and sometimes you are lucky. Today I think we were lucky because West Ham played a good game as well. It was a 50/50 game and today it went our way. We’re happy and we thank God for that."

