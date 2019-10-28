Ayew - who scored a crucial 52nd-minute goal to earn a point against the Gunners - earned 26% of votes from Palace fans.

He beat Wilfried Zaha (24%) to first place, with James McArthur finishing third on 19%.

Ayew's headed effort was his fourth goal of the season and led to him picking up his third Man of the Match award to add to his ManBetX Player of the Month trophy for August.

You can watch Ayew's goal and full highlights of the Arsenal clash now by heading to Palace TV! Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official app.