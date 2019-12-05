The forward earned the award with 32.5% of the vote - just edging out Cheikhou Kouyate to first place, with the makeshift centre-back collecting 30%.

Goalscorer Jeffrey Schlupp picked up 18% of the vote to finish third place. Schlupp's driven run to net the game's sole goal resembled one made by Ayew just moments before, and it was the striker's determination over 90 minutes which saw fans select him for Man of the Match.

