Ayew's opening goal of the game ensured the Eagles got off to a striking start against United and the Ghanaian expressed his pride in the result when he spoke to Palace TV post-match, saying: "We are happy; I think we put in a good performance. And now we just need to enjoy the moment because it is not easy to come and win at Old Trafford... I’m a striker, so I’m happy to score."

Palace fans selected Ayew to win the accolade, with 44% of votes going his way. You can vote for your Man of the Match following games on the Palace app when advised. Simply head to 'polls' and cast your choice!

