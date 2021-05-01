“Every player likes to play these types of games [v City]. It’s going to be hard, but we’ll still have our chances and we’ll do our best to get something out of the game.

“I’m expecting a tough game. It’s going to be very difficult.”

The Ghanaian striker explained the team’s disciplined approach in training to a game against tough opposition like City: “[We have the] same focus. I think we have an experienced squad which helps a lot and we’re getting ourselves ready to see how it will go.

“We’re ready, we're focused and we’re doing our best to win games. It’s only by winning games that we can be higher up the table, so we still want to finish as high as possible and we’ll do our best.”

Palace's 2019/20 Player of the Year is optimistic when looking ahead at next season, not only for the team's prospects, but also for his brother André. Discussing his hopes, Ayew said: “I hope for my brother to get back into the Premier League. Last year they [Swansea City] were unlucky in the play-offs and this year I think they have a big chance because they have a bit more experience.

“[For Palace] I just hope that we manage to be in the top 10 and one day be in Europe. That’s my wish for Palace and for me personally. As players we all want to have great seasons and play in the best competitions, so that is my hope and my wish for Palace.”

While he looked toward the future, Ayew elaborated on his inspirations in the past when considering a Premier League Hall of Fame nominee: “I think he [David Beckham] deserves it, he’s been outstanding.

“All these players when I was a kid, they make you want to play football, they make you want to dream big. They are big examples for us, [Didier] Drogba, as well, is a big example for me as an African.”

