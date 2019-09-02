The Palace forward scored in each game, being named Man of the Match with 44% of votes for United and a staggering 86% of votes for his role in the Villa victory.

Ayew spoke after helping the Eagles defeat the Villans and said: "Since I came to this football club, the staff, Chairman, everyone are motivating me. So even if I had a difficult year last season, they still trust in me and they signed me this year. The thing I have to do is pay them back on the pitch and that’s what I try to do. I work hard every day and now it’s paying off. I hope it continues."

