Reflecting on the game as a whole, he told Palace TV: "I think second-half we improved. I think for what we did do, it didn’t feel like we created much, which was a shame, but we were up against a good side and I just don’t think we found that spark.

"[We are] frustrated and, for me on a debut I’ve been looking forward to for a long time and hoping for a positive result, it’s bittersweet; nice to make my debut but also very frustrating to be out of the cup."

Butland then drilled into his own performance in greater detail, saying: "I’m in a really good place, looking for a change and a new start and I feel that, with the group we’ve got here, I’ve really felt that I’m back to my best [and] capable of showing my best.

"I was always looking forward to the opportunity to showcase myself a bit and hopefully I’ve done that tonight. It’s a difficult game, a game of few chances, and I was a little bit disappointed with the goal – I was unsighted.

"I’ll look at it – I’m my biggest critic and I’ll always strive for the best. But I’m pleased with my overall performance and just disappointed we’re out."

Butland also took the chance to explain how he's found the last three months after joining Palace in October 2020:

"The group of ‘keepers and the rest of the lads have been extremely welcoming. I’ve loved training with them. We set an extremely high standard in training, especially with the ‘keepers, and Deano [goalkeeper coach, Dean Kiely] leads that.

"We have great fun but I’d like to think you can see in the ‘keeper’s performances and the way V’s been playing and the group that we’ve got, we train in a really good environment and push each other. That’s only going to get the best out of us all."

You can hear more from Jack by heading over to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the app.

READ NEXT: Pre-order West Ham programme for debutant Butland's exclusive interview