Speaking exclusively to Palace TV, Sako revealed his full range of custom painted football boots.

The most eye-catching pairs come from his “Manga pack” a collection designed by Paris-based artist Pierre Navarro, also known as Orravan Designs, who created the pieces especially for Sako.

The designs showcase characters from cartoon and game franchises Dragon Ball Z and Street Fighter. Sako unveiled the boots during the current campaign and was keen to discuss his love for the designs, cartoons and custom footwear.

This is not the first time that Navarro has designed boots for Sako. He created a pair covered in Swarovski crystals to mark the Mali international making 100 appearances for his previous club, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The interview is crashed by Damien Delaney and Patrick van Aanholt who don’t hold back when giving their views on the unconventional designs.

Watch the full video on the official CPFC YouTube channel by clicking the video below.