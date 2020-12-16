Introducing Baller School with Palace Junior Memberships.

Film & post videos of your best skills to try and impress the Palace players – the most impressive entries will be judged by a first team player, with the winner taking home a Junior Membership for the season worth £50, which includes a home or away shirt... and maximum bragging rights. If you’re already a Member then you can win a pair of signed Eberechi Eze boots!

It doesn’t matter if you’re in your garden, the local park or your front room… just upload your videos up to 60 seconds long to Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #BallerSchool, tagging in @cpfc, for the chance to win. The closing date for entries is 23:59 on 31st December.

Don’t forget you can buy Junior Memberships – which include a free shirt, a welcome pack, brilliant events like the recent digital Christmas parties and so much more – for Christmas by heading to the Membership page on our website – or check out these top Crystal Palace gifts for all the family.

Under 18s only - terms and conditions apply.