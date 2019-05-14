Branch out and grab one of the 200+ beers, ciders and ales on offer, find a spot in the sun and then enjoy a game amongst some Crystal Palace legends!

The confirmed Eagles icons running out at Selhurst Park for one final time are:

Andy Johnson - now is your chance to ask AJ for all his penalty secrets.

Andy Gray - be sure to grab a beer with our Zenith Data Systems Cup-winner and ask him all about the celebrations that night.

Julian Gray - only one place to start when you ask for a picture with our former wing wizard: the 2003/04 promotion season.

Clinton Morrison - it was always fitting that the first four letters of 'clinical' make up the beginning of Morrison's first name. No doubt our former forward will be soaking up in the sun and banging in a goal or three.

Fitz Hall - One beer glass Fitz Hall sorts of ciders, beers and ales, so be sure to try as many of the 200+ as possible (within reason, of course, we don't want any three-game bans being handed out)

John Salako - you will have to ask the man with over 200 appearances for the Eagles all about that 1988/89 promotion season.

Dean Austin - captaining the club during administration and refusing to be paid to help out with Palace's financial difficulties certainly means the former defender is owed a beer or two at the festival.

Neil Shipperley - a winning goal in the play-off final against West Ham United for the Eagles; we will all be raising a glass to that!

Bobby Bowry - 50 league apperances in the mid-90s for the famous red and blue stripes of the south Londoners, so our former midfielder will have plenty of stories to share.

The event is open to over 18s only.