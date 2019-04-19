This year's unique and limited edition glass is a great way to sample some of the many great beers, ciders and ales that will be on offer on Saturday 18th May (12pm-7pm).

To get your hands on this year's souvenir all you have to do is buy a ticket for the end of season event, which will include live music, various food outlets and a chance to meet a whole host of Crystal Palace legends.

Buy tickets online for £12 now which will include a commemorative pint glass upon arrival – and a saving of £8 on the day price. Tickets can also be bought via the Box Office in person or on 08712 00 00 71.

READ NEXT: 8 things you didn't know about the Crystal Palace Beer Festival