Palace will be hoping to recover from a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Wolves, but will be encouraged by their recent record against the Gunners - the Eagles are unbeaten in four games against Thursday's opposition.

Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff were putting the players through their paces yesterday as final preparations were made for the visit to north London. You can see how they got on by clicking through the gallery above.

As always Palace TV remains the best place to watch all pre and post-game interviews, training videos and highlights. Click here to see what you might have already missed.