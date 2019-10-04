Benteke will be a part of a 28-man squad which will face San Marino on the 10th October at 19:45 BST and Kazakhstan on 13th October at 14:00 BST.

He joins fellow Premier League strikers Michy Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku and Divock Origi.

📝 2️⃣8️⃣ Devils for our games against San Marino and Kazakhstan 🤩 #EURO2020 #COMEONBELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/ghJzpbVr6x — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 4, 2019

Belgium have won all six of their Euro 2020 qualifiers so far, overcoming San Marino and Kazakhstan 4-0 and 3-0 in their previous games.

