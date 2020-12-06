"I think it's the right time to give him a chance to show what he can do alongside Wilf [Zaha]," the Palace manager told Sky Sports.

About two hours later, Hodgson's decision was thoroughly vindicated; both Benteke and Zaha netting a brace in a 5-1 victory.

After the game, Benteke caught up with Palace TV to explain how he regarded the 90 minutes, saying: "I’m really pleased to have the chance to score those two goals but the most important thing is those three points because we had to react after our two defeats in a row. All the boys this afternoon did well.

"I was ready and I spoke with the manager. He told me to be ready because there was a chance for me to play and I’m really pleased this afternoon.

"I told [Zaha] I was happy to see him back and especially to play with him because we have pressure to play with each other and we showed that again today."

At half-time, however, Palace's victory was no foregone conclusion, with the Eagles and Baggies tied at 1-1. West Brom were down to 10-men and Palace looked strong, so Benteke reveals: "We were all positive in the dressing room [at half-time]. We said: ‘We have to be patient. We have to make sure we move the ball quick and we’ll get our chances.’ That’s what we did."

Shots: 5

Goals: 2

Key passes: 4

Tackles: 2

Clearances: 1

Blocks: 1



Finally, Benteke reflected on the first of his two goals: a close-range header on the end of Patrick van Aanholt's tight chip into the box.

The Belgian explained his thought process as Van Aanholt raced to the byline, saying: "I thought he had no other solution [than] to put the ball to the near post. I said: ‘I’m going to go there. If the ball comes I’ll make sure I’m the first man to hit the ball.’"

