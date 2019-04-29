In between grabbing a photo with Andrew Johnson, reliving the Zenith Data Systems cup final goal and victory with John Salako, whilst sipping on some of Neil Morrissey’s Palace Ale, be sure to checkout some of the hottest bands in and around the south London scene.

South London Jazz Orchestra

Consisting of 25-30 members, the SLJO is a group of dedicated musicians from a variety of backgrounds, whose main aim is to promote Big Band jazz in the community and to have as much fun as possible while doing so. Having performed at the beer festival in previous years they are back again by popular demand to perform at this 9th annual beer festival.

South Blue Idles

South Blue Idles is a local South London band who play everything form the Beatles, The Police, Led Zeppelin, Kings of Leon and many more.

A Little Snippet of McGowan and Briffet

We are excited to welcome one of our own back this year to the Beer Festival as Paul McGowan, our Head of Ticketing, swaps his ticketing system for a guitar. He describes himself as acoustic and soulful.

Slider

SLIDER play what they know, what floats their boat. Not nostalgia, never that, simply the music of their youth. For them this was The Clash, Sex Pistols, The Damned, The Jam, SLF, TRB, Iggy Pop et al. Punk wasn't ''year zero', it was a full stop to what has gone before. No nostalgia, no revival, just Rock and Roll.

Roger Samuels

Another South London and Proud Local and Palace Fan, Roger Samuels was on the Voice and has previously played in our Fan Zone.

Wayne Woodward

A Britain’s Got Talent 2016 Runner Up and is an avid Palace fan. Performing a wide range of classic swing music, Wayne’s unique tone and vocal range are instantly recognisable and memorable and many of you may also remember him from our Fan Zone.

The Rooftops

Three Eagles and one Liver bird make up The Rooftops and they’re looking to take the roof off the Holmesdale with some great sounds. Offering old-fashioned rock classics to reworked contemporary numbers, this up-and-coming band will definitely make you Glad All Over, while enjoying your choice of beer.

Counterfeit Brits

Performing all the 90s hits alongside selected indie tracks from the 70s, 80s, and 00s to keep the dancefloor full from start to finish. Members of Counterfeit Brits have shared stages with The Bluetones, Dodgy, Jim bob and Fruitbat from Carter usm as well as members of Oasis, Pulp, The Happy Mondays and Supergrass helping to offer you the most authentic experience possible.

Dynamix Disco

With over 30 years’ experience, Dynamix Disco has become one of London’s premier Wedding and Event Mobile DJs.

Gaining its roots through a joint venture by founding brothers Steve & Paul brought their entertainment business to life when forming 'Paul's Diamond Disco' back in 1982.

From that day the scene was set and things went on from strength to strength, the workload grew bigger and before too long the demand for our services became overwhelming. This resulted in an expansion of the mobile DJ business and hence Dynamix Disco was born.

Mahagony Soulz

Formerly known as Kocoa Brown, Mahogany Soulz, is back again by popular demand playing soul, funk and groove, jazz, soulful rock and full-on funk

Buy tickets online for £12 now which includes a commemorative pint glass upon arrival – and a saving of £8 on the day price. Tickets can also be bought via the Box Office in person or on 08712 00 00 71.