It's the perfect way to spend an Easter afternoon as expert coaches lead varied and energetic challenges putting football skills to the test for great prizes and loads of fun.

There will even be special guests making an appearance, including members of the Palace Ladies squad and Utilita’s Football freestyler Dan Magness will also be attending and hosting a skills school!



This day is completely free of charge to all Junior and Junior Gold Members aged 5-15, but places are limited and so you'll have to book fast before they run out. Junior Memberships can still be purchased to ensure eligibility for this event, and they can be bought here for as little as £10.



Please note, attendees are asked to bring their own lunch and drinks and must wear trainers, not boots.



