Holloway - who led Palace into the Premier League via Wembley six years ago - has a long, distinguished and memorable career in football and will be drawing on it all in trademark style upon his return to SE25.

The former Palace manager has plenty to say from his time with the south London club, too, famously overseeing the play-off semi-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and being the first man to lead the Eagles into the top-flight after eight seasons competing below it.

Holloway will be joined by renowned commentator Jonathan Pearce, who will host the evening as attendees enjoy a fine three-course meal and entertainment from after-dinner comedian, Adger Brown. Brown has previously entertained esteemed guests such as HRH Prince Philip, Dame Vera Lynn and Sir Steve Redgrave as well as football icons Jimmy Hill and Ray Clemence.

The Sporting Dinner has seen the likes of Frank Bruno, Iain Dowie, the stars of 'Survival Sunday' and Kevin Keegan attend before and tables of 10 can be bought for December's event now for £950 +VAT. This includes a three-course meal for every attendee and access to a cash bar on top of the entertainment from Brown before talks from Holloway and Pearce.

VIP tables of 10 are in prime positions with inclusive drinks packages and cost £1,500 + VAT.

Individual tickets cost £95 +VAT or £150 +VAT for seats at a VIP table.

Doors open from 5:30pm on Thursday, 5th December and there will also be an auction with proceeds going towards Crystal Palace F.C (Women).

Don't miss this exclusive event and buy your table here!