Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur, who both missed last Saturday’s draw against West Ham United through injury, have both trained on Friday and the manager is expecting them to be available for selection at Wembley.

“Mama Sakho trained today, as did James McArthur. Good to see those two back. We do have to be careful with James though, as it's a problem with the ligament in his ankle and when you get that type of problem you have to live with them for a period of time before you are entirely pain free. We'll see how he's feeling after today's session,” revealed Hodgson as he spoke at his pre-match press conference on Friday lunchtime.

The manager also informed the media that Patrick Van Aanholt, who had to leave the field last Saturday, is showing good signs of recovery ahead of the London derby and gave an update on the injury to Christian Benteke.

“Patrick Van Aanholt is making incredible progress and there is even a chance he could train tomorrow. I am not certain on that yet but speaking to him he wants to be out there as soon as possible if all goes well. He has less of a chance of making it but he is a fit person and doesn’t need days and days of training to get back to where he was. I will make a decision after I spoken to the doctor and the medical department.

"We are also still without Christian Benteke and we will now see how he is after the international break. He has had medial ligament damage which was to see him out for six to eight weeks and we are now at week seven so and we are hoping he will be able to train fully with us during the international break."

Along with Connor Wickham both Chung yong-Lee and Sullay Kaikai are both unavailable and complete the manager’s injury list.

Watch the full pre-match press conference now.

If you are viewing on the App go to the Palace TV section.