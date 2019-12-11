Pierrick was raised in Brixton, south London, and his family have connections to Cameroon. He has been with the club for just under a decade, and has progressed through the ranks in the Palace Academy from the under-9s team to the under 23s, becoming – in his own words - a “direct, quick and powerful” forward.

He is the only player to start all fifteen U23s game this season, scoring four goals including a hat-trick against Millwall. He also scored a brace in the club’s pre-season friendly with AFC Wimbledon.

Upon signing, Pierrick said; “It’s a great feeling to sign on my birthday, but most importantly – I’m looking forward to kicking on playing football, and doing my thing. I’ve been here since under 9s, I’ve been here for so long – I’ve seen so many things happen to this club. The next step is the first team, and I’m waiting for my time.

“Training with the first team has been a step-up from what I’m used to, but it’s good to get some elements of their training into my game. It’s helping me progress, there are no hiding places – you’ll get found out if you make any mistakes. It’s helped me a lot.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace FC would like to congratulate Brandon on signing his professional forms with the club.