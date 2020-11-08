Butland will be behind a fairly familar defensive unit, with Mamadou Sakho and Gary Cahill both starting for Shaun Derry's side in the 13:00 GMT kick-off - Martin Kelly was due to play but has been replaced by David Boateng.

Rob Street keeps his place from the XI that started against Leeds United, in what will be his sixth appearance of the season - fourth start.

Kian Flanagan scored from the bench against the Whites - his second goal of the campaign - and is rewarded with a place in the lineup.

Palace: Butland, D.Boateng, Sakho, Cahill, Hannam, M.Boateng, Woods, Matthews, Flanagan, Banks, Street.

Subs: Baghuelou, Webber, Pierrick, Watson.

Don't forget, you can watch how the Eagles fare live from the Academy's new show pitch via Palace TV.

The below supporters can watch them v Reading for free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (purchased before 23:59 Sunday 8th)

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am GMT today (Monday 9th), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.