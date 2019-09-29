Palace won 2-0 against the Canaries, keeping their third clean sheet of the season - with Cahill involved in two of those results.

Fans voted Wilfried Zaha into second place for the Man of the Match accolade with 22% of the vote and James McArthur finished third with 11%. Cahill's 32%, however, was easily enough for him to finish top.

You can read the official Palace programme's exclusive interview with Cahill here, where he discusses Luka Milivojevic, settling in, former manager Roy Hodgson and more.

And to vote for your ManBetX Player of the Month for September, click here now!