Crystal Palace's upcoming trip to Cardiff City (Saturday 4 May) will now be played at the later kick-off time of 17:30 GMT, following the game's selection for TV broadcast.
The game, which will be both side's penultimate game of the season, will be shown live on BT Sport in the UK.
Ticket information for travelling supporters will be released soon on cpfc.co.uk.