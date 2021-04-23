Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington put the team through their paces at Copers Cope to keep them well drilled for the trip to the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Check out all the best shots from today’s training in the gallery above – or watch below for all the behind-the-scenes action!

Fancy winning a signed Palace shirt? Fill in this survey to let us know what you think about our training sponsor Sure by clicking here.

Competition closes Sunday, 25th April at 23:59 BST - Terms & Conditions apply.