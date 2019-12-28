The Eagles had to fight from kick-off, but looked bright when linking-up on the counter. Jairo Riedewald earned a start and performed notably well along the left with James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha.

Jordan Ayew, as ever, battled going forwards and backwards and James McCarthy enjoyed a strong 90 minutes in midfield.

At the back, Vicente Guaita pulled off a string of astonishing saves barely minutes apart to hold off a gung-ho Saints side.

But who earns the eToro Man of the Match award is down to you! Vote below, and we'll announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

To view all of the players who featured against the Saints, please scroll down the list.