The fans provided the team with significant vocal support throughout, and Clyne told Palace TV after the game how important it was.

“It’s great to have the fans back supporting us, like the 12th man. Even though there were only a few of them here today, it was great to have them here and hopefully it continues.”

Speaking after Jeffrey Schlupp’s late equaliser rescued a deserved point for Palace, Clyne praised the team’s resilience: “We started off really well, controlled the game and we created the better chances in the game. We were disappointed to go a goal behind but it didn’t change anything.

“I think we worked hard to maintain our pressure and it was good to get a goal in the end – we possibly could have got the win.”

Palace looked a threat from set-pieces all afternoon, with Christian Benteke and Schlupp going close before the equaliser. Clyne was pleased with the problems they caused the Spurs defence: “It’s a great delivery from Eb [Eberechi Eze] and loads of the lads are in there challenging for the ball and being a great threat from set-pieces, so it’s good to have the opportunity to score from a set-piece.”

As for his own performance, Clyne saw it as another step in settling in to his second spell at Selhurst Park.

“I feel like I’m improving game by game. I feel like I’m getting fitter. I’m gelling well with the team and how we’re playing.

“I’m enjoying it and looking forward to playing as many games as I can.”

