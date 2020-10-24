Twelve years and six days after making his debut for the south Londoners, Clyne returned to the lineup to help secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham.

He spoke with Premier League Productions post-match to explain how he feels after pulling on the red and blue again:

"It’s been a long time since I’ve been playing for Palace and I’m just happy to be back on the field. I’m feeling fit, getting more match fitness in me. I was delighted with my performance today and I can only get stronger by playing more games and more games. I’m looking forward to it."

Clyne then focused more closely on the match itself, reflecting positively on three significant points.

"Last week we started off the game [v Brighton & Hove Albion] well, we got the goal and then we took the foot off the gas a bit and let them back in. It was difficult.

"But today we showed our qualities, we got the two goals and managed to contain them. I know they got the goal at the end but we were happy with the three points. Onto the next one.

"We set up really well defensively. Everyone knows their roles and jobs and we’ve got attacking players that are quality going forward. We scored two today, probably could have scored more and looked dangerous going forward."

Finally, Clyne discussed how it feels to return to the pitch with an old teammate, explaining the qualities of fellow Academy graduate Wilfried Zaha. He said: "He’s got the quality to go one way and then the other, trick the defender.

"As you can see, he’s scoring goals at the minute. He’s scored a lot of goals this season - hopefully he can score more and we can get more wins."

