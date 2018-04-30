This is a great chance to come down and support the youngsters after their excellent season, under Richard Shaw, which has seen them win the league.

Prior to the day of the match we are running a special ticket offer for this game with the opportunity for fans to buy one match ticket and get another one free of charge.

Adult tickets are priced at £5, concessions at just £1, (over 65 and under 18), and can be booked in advance via cpfctickets.com or to personal callers at the stadium's Box Office.

Please note, if you haven’t purchased tickets before you need to create an account on our ticket site – it’s free, just follow the instructions here.

Buy your tickets now to watch Richard Shaw's side play at Selhurst Park.