“Of course it’s disappointing to be winning the game and then to concede in the last few minutes,” he told Premier League Productions after the game. “Again, it’s hard to take. But I feel like if you look at the game, I don’t think we deserved to win to be honest.

“We weren’t good enough. I feel like they were the better side, but we got a goal and when you go 1-0 up it’s hard to take conceding right at the end.

“We are disappointed, but we’ve got to look at the bigger picture. The performance wasn’t good enough today. We’re happy to get a point – they’re a good side, a hard team to play against, so we’ll look to improve in the next game and see what’s gone wrong and what we can work on.

Gallagher pointed towards Palace’s performance in possession as something they could improve next time out.

“It didn’t seem like we felt confident to get on the ball and play like we normally do,” he explained. “But if we didn’t have a great game, it’s important to get a result and we did that today.

“We’re going to work hard to improve for [Liverpool].”

Among the two highlights for Palace were Jack Butland’s first-half penalty save, and Gallagher’s goal to give Palace the lead.

“It was a great save from Jack,” Gallagher said. “I’m really happy for him, he deserved it. He kept us in the game which was really important at that stage.

“It felt really good to score – in front of the fans is unreal, always. The side and me I don’t think played well enough, so we’ve got to look at that, but I’m happy to score and to help us get the point.”