Now in its seventh season, the popular gaming competition gives fans of all 20 Premier League clubs a shot at glory on the virtual pitch, with silverware on the line and a share of a £100,000 prize pool.

The Eagles were this year represented by Thomas ‘Stokes – a former ePremier League champion – and England international Ethan ‘Ethxnh’ Higgins, an England international donning the Palace shirt for a third time.

The duo impressed in January’s group stages but – despite winning five of their eight matches – finished second behind Liverpool, meaning they entered Finals weekend among the Saturday brackets.