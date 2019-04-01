The hugely popular event will feature more than 200 beers, ales and ciders from independent breweries across the UK along with a range of food options served throughout the day.

Last year, more than 2,500 people attended the event. For a flavour of what to expect, watch the video below.

The event, supported by Cronx Brewery, will be hosted over all three concourses of the Holmesdale Road stand, and there will be live performances from bands and DJs throughout the afternoon. Fans can enjoy the atmosphere in the concourse, as well as taking a seat in the famous stand to watch a number of matches organised by the Palace for Life Foundation – which will feature former Palace players on the Selhurst Park turf.

Guests will also be able to keep an eye on the FA Cup Final live on the giant screen.

The event is open to over 18s only.

Buy tickets online for £12 now which includes a commemorative pint glass upon arrival – and a saving of £8 on the day price. Tickets can also be bought via the Box Office in person or on 08712 00 00 71.