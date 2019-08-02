MyPeople was formed in 2014 by the analytics teams that supported GB Cycling, GB Rowing, England Rugby, the British & Irish Lions and the Philadelphia 76ers.

MyPeople specialises in helping organisations create winning, high performance cultures in the business environment using approaches which have already proved successful in elite sport.

The partnership will generate brand exposure for the organisation via the club’s digital platforms, as well as providing the opportunity for MyPeople to showcase its culture analytics platform to the businesses associated with Crystal Palace F.C. The club will also benefit from using this highly successful platform.