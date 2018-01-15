The day gets underway with a full English breakfast followed by a nine-hole scramble in the morning, and then after lunch the competition heats up with 18 holes of Stableford. The day culminates with a top-class gala dinner, entertainment and prize handouts.

The full day of hospitality, golf and mingling with faces from the world of football is available for £599+VAT for a team of four.

To make your booking contact sales@cpfc.co.uk or call 020 8768 6010/6011 to reserve your team.

Check out the Sweetwoods Park Golf Club venue.

Download the event flyer