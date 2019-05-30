The club have handed out one-year contract extensions to Joe Tupper, Ollie Webber, Gio McGregor and Lewis Bryon and have also activated a one-year extension in Kian Flanagan's contract.

Each of the five players have impressed, with Flanagan being awarded U23s Player of the Season by coach Richard Shaw and Academy Director Gary Issott recently.

Goalkeepers Tupper and Webber have also enjoyed good seasons, with the former twice making the first-team bench and the latter spending the second half of his campaign on loan with Greenwich Borough.

McGregor finished last season with six goals to his name from 24 appearances, enjoying a particularly strong end to the campaign. Defender Bryon has been with Palace from the age of eight and earned his first professional contract last summer, making his debut step into Under-23s football as he did.

Palace's Development side will face Ramsgate and Dulwich Hamlet in pre-season friendlies this July. You can find out about how you can support the lads and their teammates by clicking here.