The clash with south-west Londoners will take place at Kingsmeadow stadium and will kick off at 7.45pm, and details regarding ticket prices and selling arrangements will be announced soon.

The last clash between these two clubs came in the summer of 2016, when Palace ran out as 3-2 victors thanks to goals from Connor Wickham, Yannick Bolasie and Freddie Ladapo. Famously, the Eagles shared Selhurst Park with Wimbledon FC between 1991-2003, with AFC Wimbledon re-forming in 2002 as a large collection of supporters from the original Dons.

In contention to face Palace on the 30th will be former player Kwesi Appiah, who notched up 10 appearances for the Eagles.

It has now been confirmed that the Eagles will face Wimbledon alongside Bromley, Bristol City and Hertha Berlin as well as FC Luzern and BSC Young Boys in a pre-season tour of Switzerland before the 2019/20 Premier League season gets underway.

Please note that ticket details will be announced soon on cpfc.co.uk, the official club app and across our social media channels shortly.