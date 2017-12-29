Pep Guardiola’s side are 15 points clear at the top, but Crystal Palace are recently eight games unbeaten, and Scott Dann believes we’re starting to see the real Eagles.

“I think we’ve got better week-by-week,” he said.

“Obviously, it helps when you get a couple of wins and you see yourself pulling away from the foot of the table, keep improving on the keep improving on the performances we’ve had and keep trying to push our way up the league.

“We know as a squad and a team what we’re capable of, and I think in recent months we’ve started to show that given the terrible start that we had, so it’s up to us to keep performing the way we have been.”

Palace were on the end of a 5-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, and while fortunes have changed since then, Dann’s aware of the task at hand.

“You know when you’re playing against City with the run that they’re on it’s going to be a tough day," he said.

“They’re full of confidence, scoring a lot of goals and no one’s been able to knock them out of their stride and we would like to be that team.

“It’s not going to be an easy ask given the form that they’re in. Hopefully at Selhurst Park we can put in a top performance with the fans behind us and hopefully we can change their run of results.

“We would like to think that we can make a lot more of a game of it, first half right up until half time we were in the game [at the Etihad] and maybe could’ve had a couple of goals, but as soon as they get that first goal they smell blood and they don’t stop we found ourselves on the end of a bit of a drubbing.

“That can happen when you’re playing a team in that type of form," he admitted. "Obviously, we’ve improved since then, the manager’s had a lot more time to work with us, the lads are full of confidence at the minute with the run that we’re on so hopefully we can out in a really good team performance and get the result that we want."

