Speaking post-match, Dann downplayed his assist for Wilfried Zaha's opener and provided an injury update: "To be honest, I remember playing it out wide but my ankle was a bit sore so I was on the floor and didn’t actually see him score the goal – he probably beat five men and scored!

"I haven’t played much football of late, obviously I’ve been fit but the lads have been doing a good job and I’ve had to wait for my chance. It was nice to come back and contribute today.

"I’m hoping it's not [anything serious]. I got a whack early on from a tackle and it seemed to be getting better until half-time but it stiffened up and I couldn’t really move as I needed to. I got as much as could’ve out of the game."

The Black Friday sales are still going on all weekend! Click the banner below to explore the various deals around the club shop!