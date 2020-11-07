"Feels longer than that," today's captain joked post-match. "It’s nice to contribute, get on the scoresheet and get us underway. It was a good performance from start to finish."

Leeds United have earnt a lot of plaudits already this season for their style of play, and that was something Dann revealed that the team had planned for in training: "We knew the threat that Leeds were going to bring today. We knew even at 2-1, 3-1 that they aren’t going to give in and they are going to go right to the end," he said. "We had to see the game out right to the end – probably could’ve scored a few more goals – but a good performance."

Dann will be the first to admit that his goal won't be winning any best-goal-of-the-match competitions, after Eberechi Eze's world-class free-kick. "I see him and Andros (Townsend) practicing most days," Dann revealed. "It’s good to see the work they put in, finishing-wise, comes good on the weekend – great strike."

